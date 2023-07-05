Gwinnett County kitten that bit owner, vet, tests positive for rabies: Officials

The kitten tested positive in Lawrenceville.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A kitten has tested positive for rabies in Lawrenceville. The discovery was made after the cat bit its owner and veterinary staff, officials said.

Gwinnett County Health Department and its animal welfare unit are now asking residents to be cautious and avoid animals behaving in unusual ways.

Officials said the kitten, who lives at a home along Sunny Hill Road in Lawrenceville, tested positive on June 28. Animal Welfare and Enforcement leaders are again reminding pet owners to ensure their pets are vaccinated for rabies and up-to-date on their shots.

This is the third cat to test positive for the virus in Gwinnett County within a month. Recently, a cat attacked a person on Barker Station Walk in Buford and earlier in June another feline attacked an individual in Dacula.

The map below depicts where the reports have been made as of July 5.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal should quarantine for four months.

The CDC adds that rabies can be deadly for people if it attacks the central nervous system. Symptoms could include discomfort, fever or headache.

Someone who believes they've been exposed to rabies is advised to seek medical attention and then contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and request to speak with the on-call epidemiologist.

To report the animal and have it picked up, please call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576; for after-hours assistance, contact non-emergency Dispatch at 770-513-5700.

Tips to protect against rabies