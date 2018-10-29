A new lawsuit alleges two of Central Georgia's biggest governments mistreated animals and broke the law.

The suit alleges soon after she was hired as a part time Houston County animal control officer in May of 2017, Samantha Okalani witnessed "inhumane, cruel handling of animals" including "using animal control poles to swing around and slam animals down...(and) standing on animals' tails to control their movement."

According to her lawsuit, Houston County contracts animal control work to the City of Warner Robins, where Okalani witnessed the mistreatment.

The suit also alleges the City of Warner Robins was "euthanizing animals through inhumane means, including...intracardiial injections while the animals were still conscious, in violation of state and federal laws." Intracardial injections can be used for euthanizations where a needle is stuck "directly into the heart" of an animal, according to veterinarian Dr. Vernard Hodges.

Hodges says the practice is generally frowned upon.

"Typically you don't...recommend that way unless...the animal is under anesthesia," he said.

However, he said the issue isn't completely clear cut.

"You can do it if...that's the only method or only way you have to give that but...you want to try to give it intravenously with a catheter if you can," said Dr. Hodges.

On November 1, 2017, after she told her bosses about these and other problems, the suit claims Okalani was fired.

That firing, the suit says, violated Georgia's whistleblower act.

The lawsuit says Okalani worked for the City of Warner Robins and Houston county, but Warner Robins city attorney Jim Elliott says Okalani was not employed by City of Warner Robins. Because of that, he says the International City shouldn't be named as a defendant in the suit.

"It may well be that a motion to dismiss might be appropriate...because of the lack of connection between the plaintiff and the city as a defendant.

Houston County attorney Tom Hall was contacted for this story but declined to comment.

Okalani's attorney, Amelia Ragan with the Atlanta lawfirm Legare, Attwood & Wolfe, also declined to comment.

