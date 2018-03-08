A federal lawsuit says a Bleckley County man died because two deputies failed to provide any medical help after one of them shot him.

The family of Blake Peacock filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court in Macon.

According to the lawsuit, Bleckley County Lt. Christopher Smith shot and killed Peacock on June 27, 2016.

He's named as a defendant in the lawsuit, along with the second officer on the scene, Sgt. Robert Hogan.

The shooting happened after Peacock's mother, Sheila, called 911 and said he was threatening family members.

The GBI said Sheila Peacock told 911 operator that her son said, "deputies would have a hard time removing him from the property and they would have to kill him."

When the two officers arrived, Blake Peacock was in the yard with a rifle and started running toward the house, the GBI said.

They say the officers told Peacock to drop the weapon and stop.

When he did, according to the lawsuit, Smith, who was a school resource officer, shot him once in the chest.

According to the lawsuit, Smith told Hogan, "I had no choice, brother, I wasn't going to play with him."

After Hogan called for EMS, the two officers, "stood watching Blake Peacock lying prone on the ground and bleeding from his gunshot wound," the suit says.

"Neither defendant made an effort to provide any emergency first aid or medical assistance," the lawsuit says.

An ambulance arrived about 10 minutes after the shooting, and EMTs found that Peacock had a slight pulse, but he died soon after, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit does not argue that the shooting was unjustified, but that Peacock suffered and died because the officers were "deliberately indifferent" to his injuries.

His family argues that Peacock's 14th Amendment rights were violated.

Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney Tim Vaughn says he ruled that the shooting was justified because Peacock posed a threat to the women inside the house and he ignored the officers' warnings.

He also says law enforcement officers have no legal obligation to provide medical help at a shooting scene.

Vaughn said Peacock's chest wound was so severe, "it wouldn't have made any difference."

The lawsuit was initially filed in Bleckley County Superior Court and then refiled in federal court on behalf of Peacock's parents, Edwin and Sheila, and his estate.

13WMAZ could not reach their lawyer, Charles Cox, for comment.

