Legal challenges continue to mount in a race for the governor's mansion that shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

A federal judge Tuesday ordered the Gwinnett County Board of Elections to count some absentee ballots that they initially rejected.

Another federal judge Monday night barred the secretary of state's office from certifying the election results before Friday at 5:00 p.m.

The judge's order also says the secretary of state must set up a free hotline or website for voters who cast provisional ballots to check the status of their vote. If it was rejected, the judges says the secretary of state's office must provide an explanation why.

The ruling also forces a reevaluation or independent review of provisional ballots' eligibility and it demands all 159 Georgia counties publicize the hotline on their own websites.

Local boards of elections across the state are working to comply with the legal orders.

Some, like in Gwinnett, have legal orders that specifically name them.

Others, like in Houston County, are finding the megawatt interest the race has generated to be their biggest impact so far.

"I've never been a part of a governor's race that was this much in the media both local and national," said Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections. "People are still talking about it days, weeks afterward."

Since election day, he says his office has spent its time working to count all the ballots.

"We've been consolidating the returns, researching the provisional ballots, counting provisional ballots," said Holland.

He says that's fairly standard procedure following election day.

"We've been busy doing basically what we'd do for any other election," he said.

But the intense interest in this race comes with extra scrutiny.

"It's being looked at by a lot of people and a lot of people are interested in it," said Holland.

There are rules to deal with, too, as federal courts order the secretary of state's office and boards of elections across the state to comply with mandates, like establishing a hotline for provisional ballot voters to determine whether their vote was counted.

"I'm sure we'll be adding something to the website in regards to the provisional ballots," said Holland.

Holland says his office will follow guidance from the secretary of state's office on how to comply with any legal orders.

