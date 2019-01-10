LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is celebrating the life of a man whose career led him to protect governors and even Muhammed Ali.

Sheriff Larry Dean calls the death of Johnnie B. Hall a huge loss to the community.

Hall passed away last Thursday at the age of 72.

"I mean, he put Laurens County on the map," Dean said.

He says Hall lived each day to serve the community.

"He started his career with the city of Dublin as a policeman, and then he moved up to the Georgia State Patrol," Dean said.

Dean says Hall was a lifetime friend who remained professional no matter where his career took him.

"He served on the governor's security task force under Governor Roy Barnes, but Johnnie B. was just the kind of man everybody looked up to," Dean said.

According to Hall's obituary, he worked as a farmer in Laurens County. When he wasn't on the farm, he spent time on community boards and served as a deacon in the church.

"As far as a friend, I worked 25 years with DNR, along the road there Johnnie B. we would run up with him, get out of the car, and he was just everybody's friend," Dean said.

He says Hall brought a level of compassion to his work that is unheard of today.

"He was a humble man, but he just had a charisma about him that I would love to every officer here on my staff to have that respect," Dean said.

Even though his deputies' hearts are hurting, Dean says he knows Hall would be proud.

Hall will be a guardian angel for everyone in the Laurens County community.

Hall will be laid to rest Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Dudley, Georgia.

