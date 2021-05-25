Lead supplier in Atlanta-Central Georgia heroin pipeline pleads guilty

All of his co-defendants are from the Central Georgia region

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 'The Triangle,' a series about heroin-related deaths in Georgia.

The lead supplier in a heroin ring running between Atlanta and Macon pleaded guilty in court last week.

According to a news release from the United State Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, 43-year-old Michael Duffy pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Some of his co-defendants – all from Central Georgia -- have previously pleaded guilty. They are:

Ched Brasach, 38, Eatonton

Reginald Summerford, 49, Macon

Patrick Dews, 34, Macon

Courtney Dews, 36, Macon

Kathy Black, 40, Macon

Terrance Jackson, 43, Macon

Arthur Anderson, 57, Macon

“With the arrest of Duffy, the head of the snake was cut off of this major heroin pipeline that ran from Atlanta to Middle Georgia,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

The investigation began after a heroin dealer was arrested in Macon in Dec. 2017. A wiretap operation led investigators to find Duffy was the source of the supply.

The release says Summerford, Black and Dews would travel to metro Atlanta to buy heroin from him – usually enough for 1,000 doses each time.

From Dec. 2018 to Jan. 2019, Duffy moved the heroin from a trap house in Atlanta before transitioning to a home in Sandy Springs.

On the way back from one of the trips, investigators stopped Summerford’s van and seized heroin. They later found guns and drugs after executing a warrant at Duffy’s Sandy Springs home.