Community leaders suggest collaboration of resources, preventative measures to curb crime in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick promised she's brainstorming with city leaders, the police department, and other community members on how to curb crime in the city.

As city leaders look for political answers for recent crimes, people like Pastor Daryl Vining are looking for community solutions but he says different groups need to work together.

"You can be so busy doing what you're doing that you don't realize that you can actually multiply the impact of your effort if you partner more," he said.

Pastor Vining says crime isn't a black-and-white issue.

"There are a lot of issues that play into this, whether it’s through the educational system, through the creation of jobs, through effective partnering in the different government and private enterprises in the community," he explained.

Across town, Michael Jones wears several hats-- including work with a nonprofit partnering with people doing community development. He suggests starting with simple ideas aimed at prevention.

"There's a lot of initiatives that we can do by getting more people involved and bringing more awareness in these issues and I think that's what the mayor was trying to allude to," Jones said.

He says conversations are important, but at some point, you've got to step away from the keyboard, show up for council meetings, and get out in the community.

"These people are scared to go into the north side of town yet they have the greatest opinions on how to fix it. If that's the case, come see us because we're trying to fix it, too," Jones said.