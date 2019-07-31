MACON, Ga. — A new addition could be coming to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park to help Bibb County students learn, thanks to this year's Leadership Macon class.

The class wants to add an outdoor classroom and rebuild the Woodland House that people vandalized earlier this year.

The 40-person class wants to raise $75,000 by the end of the year.

“It's pretty special to me. I've been coming to this park since I was little coming up through elementary school,” said class member James Schoeph. “To have an opportunity through Leadership Macon to come in and help them build this outdoor classroom area [for] all the kids in Bibb County and surrounding counties to come in and use is very important to me.”

Construction will begin within the next few months and the class has set a goal to be done by graduation in November.

If you're interested in donating you can find out more information here.

