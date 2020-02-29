MACON, Ga. — Folks that have a February 29th birthday are called "leapers" or "leaplings," and the general thought is there are about 187,000 of them across the United States.

But, you know, it's just a little bit awkward for these guys because, of course, they celebrate their birthday every year, but that special day only comes once every four years.

Nathan Wood says his classmates would always remember his birthday because his mom would bring cupcakes to school every four years. He's all grown now.

"Really, 11 -- no, really, I'll be 44," he calculated.

Wood works at Robins Air Force Base, and he's date-specific when it comes to rolling out the birthday candles.

"If there's not a 29th, I celebrate it on the 28th. My mom, one of my relatives said, 'Why don't you celebrate it on the 1st?' She said, 'No, he was born in February,' so we celebrate the 28th when there's not a 29th," he said.

James Stuart already had his cake -- his church brought it by early.

"We usually have a Sunday dinner, and most of the kids will be here," he said.

Stuart is 92, which means he's technically, "23," he said.

But what's neat about this fella is eight years ago, his great-grandchild Faith came into the world on his leap year birthday, so Grandpa's had to explain to a now-much older Faith that birthdays are tricky.

"She gets a little impatient waiting for the real day to come around," he chuckled.

Dylan Ledger and Kaylan McEachron met in high school and they actually choose to make this leap day their anniversary, and celebrating every four years is fine with them.

"We wanted to do something really big every four years instead of doing something traditional every year, so we thought it would be ironically funny," Dylan said. "We get to make a bigger deal out of it now, not dinner and a movie -- it's a cruise," Kaylan said.

So if you have a connection to the 29th on Saturday, go big. It only comes around once in awhile.

