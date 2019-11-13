MACON, Ga. — A national healthcare analyst says Navicent Health Baldwin doesn't have enough qualified nurses or intensive-care doctors and has poor communication and leadership.

The Leapfrog Group gave the Milledgeville hospital a D grade for patient safety.

That means they're among the 10% worst hospitals nationwide for keeping patients safe from errors, accidents, injuries and infection.

Meanwhile, the national group also gave Baldwin's sister hospital, the Medical Center in Macon, a C grade for the third time in a row.

RELATED: National report gives Navicent 'C' for patient safety

Leapfrog says that means the Macon hospital does a below-average job of keeping their patients safe.

Twice a year, the company releases its national hospital safety ratings. They are based partly on accident and injury statistics reported to the federal government and partly on surveys.

Leapfrog says they compile the ratings to help people make better choices about healthcare and to communicate with doctors and hospital staff about safety.

They also graded five other Central Georgia hospitals:

Leapfrog rated more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide. They say 33 percent earned an “A,” 25 percent earned a “B,” 34 percent earned a “C,” 8 percent a “D” and just under 1 percent an “F.”

They also rated 74 Georgia hospitals; Navicent Baldwin was one of four D grades. No Georgia hospitals got an F.

Leapfrog rated the Milledgeville hospital poorly for topics like staff hand-washing, communication, patient falls and injuries, staff responsiveness, "staff work together to prevent errors," and "effective leadership to prevent errors."

Navicent Health, which runs the Macon Medical Center, purchased the former Oconee Regional Medical Center in Milledgeville in 2017.

Leapfrog says they've gave the Baldwin County hospital all B scores in 2016 and 2017, three C scores in 2018 and this spring and then a D score this fall.

Meanwhile, the Medical Center got poor grades for topics like preventing MRSA staph inspections, colon-surgery infections, leaving dangerous objects inside patients' bodies, "death from serious treatable complications,:" "accidental cuts and tears," hand-washing, communication, patients falls and injuries, specially-trained intensive care doctors, staff communications and responsiveness.

Leapfrog says the most important hospital safety factors are staff-hand-washing policies, procedures to avoid blood infections and safety measures to prevent patient falls.

They say as many as 440,000 people die every year from hospital errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, and one out of every 25 patients develops an infection while in the hospital.

Click here to see the grades for hospitals around Georgia.

RELATED: Navicent Health's $306 million debt causes stir in North Carolina

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.