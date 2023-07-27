Gordon police chief and deputy chief placed on leave, chief says. Here's what we know

Chief Mike Hall says the GBI will investigate whether he violated a court order related to a lawsuit at New Corinth Green Grove Baptist Church.

GORDON, Ga. — Gordon's police chief and deputy chief are both on paid leave following a called city council meeting.

Dozens crammed into the council chambers at the 5:30 p.m. meeting Thursday, and many supported the chief and deputy chief.

Chief Mike Hall says he got the official news he was suspended with pay around 9:15 p.m. in a private meeting with the mayor.

He says there will also be a GBI investigation to determine whether he and Deputy Chief Andy Hester violated a court order related to a lawsuit at New Corinth Green Grove Baptist Church.

"There were numerous officers there on the protection side," Church Administrator Melvin Cleveland said.

Cleveland is talking about a June meeting where he says members of his church congregation voted to oust their pastor.

"They did not choose sides. They were only there for the best of the church, and only there for the members to make sure that everything was carried out properly," Cleveland said. "That's all they were there for, the safety."

He says they asked law enforcement to be there to keep the peace as church members voted. Now, Pastor Larry Thomas is suing the church. His legal team claims Chief Hall and Deputy Chief Hester violated Georgia law that day.

"He is trying to file a suit against whoever he can, including us," Cleveland said.

Chief Hall says he was told he allegedly violated a court order related to the suit. Now, he's on paid leave.

Church members and dozens of community members waited outside Gordon City Hall during a closed portion of Thursday's called council meeting for answers.

"We're just a group that stands together when we know something is right," said Deacon Board Chairman Wayne Ross.

Most people left before the news became official, but the church says they stand behind the Gordon Police.

"Corinth will continue to stand by these two officers for standing up and doing their job," Ross said.

After the council meeting, we asked Mayor Aprill Adside-Smith what the extended session was all about. She told us she could not disclose anything because it was all still under investigation.