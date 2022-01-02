Georgia Legal Services Program put together a new, online learning platform where anyone can take short courses about evictions or repairs.

PERRY, Ga. — A statewide law firm serving low-income communities across Georgia will be in Houston County Saturday offering free resources to help renters.

We went to Perry to speak to a tenant who was at risk of eviction, and now is seeking help.

Three months ago, the family of three lived in Warner Robins, but now they live in Perry -- and it wasn't by choice.

Copied letters, email records, and even hospital bills tell Tyler Glover's renter nightmare.

"That's when I had to go to the doctor, my daughter going to the doctor," Glover said.

For months, Glover says mold overwhelmed her two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment.

"I worked too hard for all of my stuff to be damaged there and for them to just say, 'Oh, well,'" Glover said.

Glover says after she tried numerous times to get it fixed, managers at her apartment complex threated eviction, even though she was up to date with all her payments.

"I told them, 'Hey, I paid my rent. Why would you terminate my lease when I already paid you my money?' And they say, 'This is what you guys wanted, so I gave it to you,'" Glover said.

She moved out, but now she's ready to take them to court.

Georgia Legal Services Program put together a new, online learning platform where anyone can take short courses about evictions or repairs, but on Saturday, they will come to Houston County to answer legal renting questions, in-person. Shannon Mills with Georgia Legal Services Program says they'll explain the tenant's rights and what they can do if there's a problem.

"It's one thing to seek that information or to get help from someone else, but if we can get the information to the tenants themselves, and they can make the decisions or they know ahead of the time, it's just always better," Mills said.

Glover said, "I feel like it's very helpful and considerate and nice for someone to take time out of their day to come out here and help people that actually need help with issues like this."

Glover is still looking for an attorney to help represent her in court. She plans on going to the event on Saturday.

Saturday's event happens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Houston County Galleria. It's free and all you have to do is show up and wear a mask. You do not have to register.