ATLANTA — Family is saying goodbye to an Atlanta sports figure whose name may not have been well-known, but whose work fans were familiar with for decades

Family confirmed with 11Alive that Dale Stone died overnight. He was 78 years old.

Stone played the organ for the Atlanta Braves in their former home at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium, the Hawks at the Omni and the NHL's Flames for more than 20 years. He also played sporting events all over the south.

Originally from Buford, Georgia, Stone had been playing the organ professionally since college. He most recently had been playing at horse shows, according to local reports.

Online, friends and more are remembering Stone as a "great man" and a "talented musician" who will be dearly missed.

