MACON, Ga. — With Halloween right around the corner, it's as good a time as any to brush up on Macon's haunted history. You can get a jump-start this week at the Hay House.

This Thursday starting at 6 p.m., the Hay House will hold their Legends & Lore Tour.

Visitors can explore one of Macon's most historic homes after dark and learn some of its hidden secrets.

"For many years, Hay House has been reluctant to share these stories," says director of collections William Aultman. "We've decided to bring a lot of these stories to the public so they can experience them themselves."

According to Aultman, some visitors and staff have had paranormal experiences in the Hay House.

"One of the first directors held a séance at the museum," says Aultman. "They got in touch with someone that said, 'There are spirits in the house and there are many more.'"

In addition to some spectacularly spooky stories, you can also hear about possible secret tunnels underneath the Hay House and throughout Macon.

The Legends & Lore tour will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, and Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.

The Hay House is also throwing a Halloween Hay Day on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1-4 p.m. The Hay Day will have everything from trick-or-treating to arts and crafts.

