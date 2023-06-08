His 2018 GMC Canyon pickup truck was found abandoned in Michigan two days after he was last seen.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a 21-year-old Gwinnett County man who seemingly disappeared out of thin air.

Leondre Flynt was last seen on July 29 when he left for a seemingly routine trip to pick up car parts at the auto shop.

His phone has been off ever since and and now his family members tell 11Alive the circumstances around his disappearance are very concerning.

“For him not to contact anybody in the family -- that’s not like him at all,” said Shannon Wilson, a cousin of Flynt who said they are more like brothers.

Wilson added that it’s unusual for Flynt to go for days without reaching out to anyone in his family or his job.

He’s been at the same company for three years and he’s never missed a day at work," he said. "Him and his sister are very, very, very close if anybody at all, he would make sure he contacts his sister."

According to his family, he left his home on Carlton Cove Court in Loganville last Saturday around 10:45 in the morning to pick up a part he ordered for a car he's working on, but he never made it to the parts store. Two days later, his 2018 GMC Canyon pickup truck was found abandoned in Michigan.

Flynt's older brother Anthony Lee previously told 11Alive that he finds it extremely unlikely that he would drive it out of state, park it randomly and abandon it. Lee said he and his brother share their phone location with each other, but Flynt's phone has been off since Saturday and he has not been able to track his location.

“We are very worried about him. Anyone out there that have seen him or have seen the vehicle, please get in contact with either local law-enforcement or one of us,” Wilson said as he plead with the community for help.

The family said they have reached out to law enforcement and Gwinnett County Police Department is currently investigating. The family also spent the past week putting up flyers hoping someone would recognize Flynt. And, even though so much time has passed, they are hanging on to hope he will return home unharmed.

“We are hoping the public can help us locate our family member and get him back home safely," Wilson said. "That’s our main objective."

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Flynt is 5-foot-11 and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt, black jeans and red Jordan slides, although he may have a change of clothes on him.

His 2018 GMC Canyon is maroon and has a temporary tag number of P4682911. If anyone has seen Flynt or knows where he is, they are asked to call Gwinnett County P-D detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.