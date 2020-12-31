'We will create a better community': Lester Miller officially sworn in as Macon-Bibb's new mayor

His official term as mayor begins Friday, January 1.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County has a new mayor for the first time in 13 years.

In his first speech as Mayor, Lester Miller promised change for the town he grew up in and one that's shaped him.

"It is my goal to give back to the community that has given me so much," Miller said.

One of the top priorities for the new mayor and commission is tackling crime and getting a grip of the county's ongoing public safety crisis.

For the first time on record, Macon is ending the year averaging one murder per week.

Miller says he's working with the sheriff, district attorney and the public defender's office.

"Then, we're taking our plan to the judges. I think we have to pull together as a unit to make public safety a priority," he said.

Another big topic for his administration is diversity and inclusion.

Miller says he and his administration will be leading with the Golden Rule.

"By every one of us, together, treating others as we want to be treated, we will create a better community, one where all people can thrive," he said.

Miller says he also wants to get a handle on poverty, saying the county needs to get "intentional" and put "our money where our mouth is."

"Poverty continues to grip our community. Too many people are hungry, too many people are homeless and too many people do not have the luxury of thinking of the future. They are simply doing all they can to pay the rent, put food on the table and keep the lights on," Miller said.

Miller says some of this he knows personally, talking about his childhood.

"To an extent, I experienced that myself. When I thought about that speech, I thought about myself. I thought about my mom that worked a couple jobs, who had me at just 16, 17 years old. During that time, she worked at Shoney's, and we had to roll her tips sometimes to make ends meet. A lot of times, she gave up things that she needed to allow me to have shoes on my feet," Miller said after the speech.

He says after two homeless men froze to death, he is taking action immediately to address the city's problem with homelessness. Miller says he is looking to roll out an executive order on that topic and COVID-19 sometime later this week or the beginning of next week.

"We can't wait two or three weeks before we have an official vote on this," Miller said.

Miller says he's also working with Governor Kemp's office to put in extra measures to fight the pandemic in the county.

"I want to do as much as I can to serve Macon, and sometimes, it may not be the same way things happen in Atlanta," Miller said.