'Let go of your pride and don't get with the wrong crowd': Bibb students complete antiviolence course

Delvecchio S. Finley, President of Atrium Health Navicent said, "Your determination to manifest your destiny, to overcome any obstacles around you because you know how strong you are," Finley said.



The graduation ceremony ranged from law enforcement to the CEO of Atrium Health Navicent, who spoke to inspire students on their new journey.

Justin Banks says he lives in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood, and growing up, he saw a lot of violence.



"It was gang-related gang activity, battery, disorderly conduct -- just everything going down the wrong road," Banks said.



SOAR's violence prevention course lasts three months. Students learned about anger management and conflict resolution.



"In 9th grade, I had got into some trouble and I never got to reform, but with this program, I felt it gave me a new start, a second chance," Banks said.



The goal is to help kids gain resources to manage their anger, resolve differences with peers, and interact positively with law enforcement.



"Let go of your pride and don't get with the wrong crowd. You are your environment. Your environment can change how you think for yourself," Banks said.



Banks says he wants to be the change for other kids in his neighborhood, and wants to join the U.S. Navy after high school.



"It's a blessing because I never thought I would make it this far, honestly. I know my mom and siblings are proud of me to see me come this far," Banks said.