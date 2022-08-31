What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

Being focused and responsible on the road are key.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page.

The Houston County Public School District's top priority is students' safety.

Tom Walmer, the transportation director, said it's important for drivers to stay focused on the road.

"A child may be walking down a road looking at their cell phone reading a text or watching a video or something," Walmer said. "As adults, and as the drivers, let's be the ones to be responsible."

He said another important tip to consider is to be cautious before a bus stops on the road, rather than waiting until the last minute to stop.

According to Georgia laws, if there is a bus on a two-lane roadway -- cars traveling in both directions need to stop. On a paved road with a turning lane, the same rules apply. On a divided roadway with a dirt, grass, or barrier median, cars traveling behind the bus need to stop. Cars traveling in the opposite direction can keep going, but still need to be careful.

Christine Towler said she's from Atlanta. She got a $200 ticket for speeding because she said wasn't aware a bus was near her.

"A school bus was passing me, and the arm must have come out but I didn't see it and the person in front of me kept driving and I kept driving," Towler said. "Later, I got a ticket in the mail."