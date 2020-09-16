"Our teachers, our technology folks, are doing the very best they can to provide a quality instructional program for our students," said Superintendent Curtis Jones.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County Schools' classes started September 8 virtually. Some parents appreciate the virtual learning system, but others have problems including difficulty logging into classes and trouble getting their kids to engage.

Jerneicey Brown has seven kids enrolled in the school district. She said virtual learning has been a challenge, especially for her 7-year-old.

"She's not learning anything from it and I feel like they learn more when they're actually in a classroom setting. To me, it's not about the children with Bibb County Schools. It seems like they're setting our children back, it seems like they're setting our children up for failure... I feel like they need to focus on more on each individual child," said Brown.

She plans to move to another county to enroll her kids for in-person learning.

"I went searching in Houston County and Henry County, looking for apartments, so I could put my children in another district, where they can get the help that they really need," she said.

Ashley Walters has two elementary school students in the district. She said she's satisfied with the virtual learning curriculum.

"It's actually been going really well. I was really nervous when we first started out because its new. My kids are 7 and 9, but they actually really hopped right in on it and were able to navigate it. I haven't had any issues," said Walters.

Superintendent Curtis Jones said the district is doing their best. He knew virtual learning would be a challenge, but overall, things are going well.

"Our teachers, our technology folks, are doing the very best they can to provide a quality instructional program for our students, and we're learning and improving every day. That's our motto. 'Let's make tomorrow better than today.' And last week I can say we did that. Every day was better than the previous day," said Jones.

"The vast majority of our students are able to log in and make it work. We just have to continue to work with that other group. I shared with my principals yesterday that we have a group of parents who believe this is not what's best for their child. We need to reach out to them and do all we can to make this experience even better," he said.