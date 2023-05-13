Letter Carriers Food Drive kicks off in Macon

You could see post office trucks picking up foods like canned veggies, cereal, rice, soup, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Instead of mail carriers just delivering the mail, they were picking up some packages on Saturday...big bags of food!

You could see post office trucks picking up non perishable foods like canned veggies, cereal, rice, soup, and more across Macon-Bibb county.

It was all part of the National Association of Mail Carriers' food drive, which runs every second Saturday in May.

They partnered with central Georgia groups like the Rescue Mission and Loaves and Fishes.

If you didn't set your bag of food out in time for the mailman, don't worry!