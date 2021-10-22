LGBTQ-friendly lounge downtown, new houses by Tobesofkee, transitional home go to Bibb zoning board

An LGBTQ coffee shop and lounge featuring entertainment and drag shows is proposed for the 300-block of Second Street.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage of Macon's drag scene.

Monday, a coffee lounge with drag shows, a stalled neighborhood and a transitional home for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities will go before Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning commissioners.

At 362 Second St., Daaiyah Sultan, of Atlanta, wants to provide an LGBTQ-friendly “safe, clean & vibrant place to gather for relaxing during the day and total fun at night,” according to the application.

Sultan, who runs Daaijee Smiles in Atlanta and had Flavorz Coffee and Hookah lounge café in Atlanta, said friends in the LGBTQ community said a similar space was needed in Macon.

“Not biased or racist to anyone, all are welcome,” Sultan stated in the application. “The main focus is to create a happy positive comfortable environment for everyone to bring Peace, Good Feelings, Smiles and Great Coffee!” the application stated.

The Flavors2 business hours would vary and include 7 a.m. opening hours for coffee Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The lounge, which will serve alcohol, would be open as late as 1 a.m. for football game nights on Mondays and drag shows and entertainment on the weekends.

Completing abandoned neighborhood

Steven Rowland, of Rowland Engineering seeks approval for a 168-lot single-family detached cluster subdivision near Lake Tobesofkee.

The applicant wants to develop about 92 acres between 7665 and 7581 Columbus Road.

In 2005, P&Z approved 211 lots on the property but only 56 were developed.

College Crossing transitional home

River Edge Behavioral Health and the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities want to build a new 3,100 square-foot-Crisis Transitional Home at 5107 College Crossing Drive off Columbus Road.

The home, which is near River Edge’s residential treatment center for substance abuse disorder, would house up to four people moving from institutional care to independent living.

Up to five employees will be hired to work around the clock shifts.

Commissioners are expected to approve the project which was recommended for ratification by the staff.

Event center, after-school program in Mercer Crossing

Commissioners also will consider an event center at 3555 Mercer University Drive in the Mercer Crossing Shopping Center.

Jerry Burke wants to use one of the tenant spaces near Ollie’s to rent for birthdays, meetings and special occasions.

The facility would be available seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., according to the application.

Patrons will be responsible for bringing in their own food and alcoholic beverages.

Live entertainment will not be allowed, but recorded music could be played if it does not disturb neighboring businesses.

P&Z staff recommends approval for a proposed after-school and summer program in the same shopping center.

Julian McCastle, of Tokens of Love, seeks to empower, mentor and strengthen youngsters aged 5-18 to become successful in school.

The business plans fun, interactive sessions that will build character and help youth reach their academic, personal and career goals.

Captain D’s on Hartley Bridge

Architect John Odom is seeking approval to build a new Captain D’s restaurant at 4635 Hartley Bridge Road.

The 1,790 square-foot-building will house a quick serve restaurant to set 22 people iside.

The proposed restaurant will be built at the corner of North Trolley Drive.

Millerfield Church

P&Z staff also recommends approval for Rhema International Ministries to build a church on 6.5 acres at 3360 Millerfield Road.

The ministry wants to build a nearly 11,000 square-foot-church with 270 seats.

Volunteers will operate the church, which will primarily be used Sundays, Wednesday nights and for occasional revivals and gatherings Thursday through Saturday.

A daycare also is planned weekdays from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Variance sought

A request for a variance in the 6300 block of Old Forsyth Road also is expected to be approved. Staff recommends the William L. Hall trust be able to plat property that is not fronting the public right of way as similar requests have been granted.

P&Z meets Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Terminal Station.