L.H. Williams Elementary School is wanting to get children's families more involved in their education, so all week long, they have been celebrating Parents Week, and Thursday was "Bring Your Parent to School Day."

Parents got to sit in on their children's classes to see what they are learning.

Parent Sherri English says this is a perfect opportunity to learn the lessons for yourself so you can further help your children at home.

She even dressed the part, saying she looks forward to this all year long.

"Like, I live for these days where I can dress up and be a kid again, and it's good just to get on their level and be in the classroom to see what they are doing, too, like, 'OK, I see what you're doing. OK, we can do this together,'" English says.

Friday, the elementary school will be hosting a parent resource fair from 9-12 p.m.

Don't worry, if you want to sit in on your child's classes, they welcome parents any time during the school year to drop in and be involved.

