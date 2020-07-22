Middle Georgia Regional Library opens 'Library without Walls'

If you can't make it to the library, the library can now come to you.

MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Regional Library is set to unveil the "Library without Walls" outreach vehicle during an official ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The goal of the program is to ensure that everyone in the Macon-Bibb Community has access to the library.

The ribbon cutting will take place Wednesday at Mulberry Market at Tattnall Square Park in Macon.

A grant from the Griffith Family Foundation helped pay for the program.

