Lindsey Student Support Center reopens as community center for Houston County

They have daily summer activities that combine wellness and life-skills with fun. They also offer a resource center and food pantry.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At the end of the 2021-2022 school year, Houston County Schools closed down Lindsey Elementary School.

Last fall, they opened the building as the Lindsey Student Support Center. Last week, they reopened for the summer, with some added resources.

The district says it is a community center for folks throughout the county.

In June, they offer literacy programs for each age group, as well as morning arts and crafts.

"We grew from one student to six students, and the following Monday, we were up to nine students," says Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Zabrina Cannady.

Then, there were 26 students, but they want to serve a lot more. They have different programs throughout the week that combine fun activities and life skills, like "Sundaes on Mondays."

"The students were able to make ice cream sundaes, and while doing that, they learn stress management techniques," says Cannady.

In the afternoons, they also have other programs like "Wellness Wednesdays" for elementary school kids and "Future Focus Friday" with high school students.

Other resources include a computer lab, college and career resources, and a comfortable literacy center.

Don't let the word "student" fool you -- this is for everyone in the community.

They have resources to help families with different demands.

"It's very easy to walk in and let us know what your needs are and let us try to meet those needs," says Cannady.

One way they're doing this is through their resource center. They have clothes for toddlers to adults. They also have shoes, toiletries, and other home goods.

Here are some other things you can find:

They also have a food pantry stocked with canned goods, baby formula, and diapers.

Businesses are encouraged to use the space as well for events like job and career fairs.

"The community is welcome to come have meetings or to come have different types of offerings," says Cannady.

Parents can join the daily activities with students, and they plan to hold more programs just for adults.

"In July, we've partnered with Sunmark Community Bank, and we'll be offering a financial literacy course for high school students, followed by a "Lunch and Learn" on financial literacy for parents," she adds.

You can register your student for the summer activities at their location at 81 Tabor Drive in Warner Robins.

You can find the June events calendar at their website.

High school students looking to earn some volunteer hours can get them at Lindsey. The center is still looking for students to help for two-hour shifts during the week.

They're also looking for tutors and specialty class teachers, and people with therapy dogs that are willing to let students read to them.