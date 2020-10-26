Links: Central Georgia November 2020 election candidate profiles

Here's who's on the ballot in some of the races we're watching locally

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Bibb County Sheriff

This November, former GBI Agent in Charge JT Ricketson is challenging Democrat Incumbent David Davis for Bibb County Sheriff.

Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney race

For the first time in more than a decade, incumbent Craig Fraser has a challenger – Adriane Love. Fraser has been in office for 16 years, and his challenger says it’s time for a fresh approach. Love is a Soperton native vying to be the next District Attorney of the Dublin Judicial Circuit.

Incumbent DA Craig Fraser did not respond to our requests to participate in the story.

Georgia Congressional District 2

In November, Republican Don Cole, a pastor in Cordele, will face Democrat incumbent Sanford Bishop for the District 2 Congressional seat.

Donald Cole and Representative Sanford Bishop and are nearly complete opposites when it comes to political issues, but both say they're running to improve life for people living in Central and southwestern Georgia, beginning with economic development.

Houston County District Attorney race

Incumbent George Hartwig worked as a Florida police officer in the 1970s and 80s, before moving to Macon to attend Mercer's law school. After joining the Houston County District Attorney's office as an assistant DA in 2001, he ran for the top job in 2010.

Hartwig's opponent, Erikka Williams, graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law in 2001. She went to work in the Houston County DA's office in 2002, where she started as a juvenile court prosecutor. In 2011, she was promoted to Chief Assistant District Attorney.

Houston County commission Post 5 race

Tom McMichael currently holds Houston County Commission's Post 5 position, but two candidates are running for that countywide seat this year.

Mark Byrd is from Houston County. He graduated from Georgia Southern University, and he owns a small business called Byrd and Company, LLC.

Keith McCants was born in Macon County. He graduated from South Georgia Technical College, and he now works at Blue Bird Body Company in Fort Valley.

Jones County Sheriff race

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece was first elected to the job 39 years ago after spending four years as a deputy with the sheriff's department. In 2018, Reece was named Georgia Sheriff of the Year. He says with a low crime rate in the county, his next focus would be getting more technology training for deputies.

His opponent is Louis Pounds, a Jones County High School graduate who has over 20 years of law enforcement experience ranging from the military police to a few years as a sheriff's deputy. He’s currently an officer with the Medical Center, Navicent Health Police Department.

Laurens County Sheriff

Voters in Laurens County will elect a new sheriff this year or vote to keep the incumbent in office. Sheriff Larry Dean is being challenged by Marshall Floyd again after running against Dean in 2016. Dean is running as a Republican while Floyd is on the ballot as a Democrat.

Peach County Sheriff

Sheriff Terry Deese has been with the Peach County Sheriff's Office since 1983, becoming sheriff in 2005. Since then, he's won Sheriff of the Year and was president of the Georgia Sheriff's Association for one year. Deese says he's running for another term because he believes he's the best fit for the job.

His opponent, Vince Howell, has over 20 years of law enforcement experience, working with the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Houston County Sheriff's Department. He also has training in mental health and de-escalation. Howell says if elected as sheriff, his priority would be to build up community policing.

US House of Representatives District 8

Republican Incumbent Austin Scott is running against Democrat Lindsay Holliday for the District 8 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Austin Scott was first elected back in 2011 after serving 14 years in the Georgia House of Representatives. He is from Augusta, but is now based in Tifton and worked as an insurance broker for 20 years.

Scott currently serves on the Armed Services Committee and the House Agriculture Committee.

Linsday Holliday, better known as "Doc" Holliday, was born and raised in Macon and has worked as a dentist since 1983.

He is currently Chair of the 9-county Ocmulgee River Soil and Water Conservation District. Holliday says Scott needed opposition, so he decided to run.

