Lions Club's and Liberty United Methodist Church hold food giveaway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Lions Club and Liberty United Methodist Church are giving out free boxes of fresh produce to the public Saturday morning.

It is all part of the USDA's Farmers to Familiies Food Box program.

The giveaway is being held in the Liberty United Methodist Church parking lot at 6511 Houston Road next to Heard Elementary School.

The food giveaway started at 10 a.m. and goes to 2 p.m.

Macon-Rutland, Byron, Centerville, Perry Lions Clubs and Liberty United Methodist Church members, with friends and family volunteers, are all working to distribute a truck load filled with 1,680 boxes of fresh produce.

Boxes are packed with assorted carrots, Idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, green cabbage, lettuce, lemons, yellow squash, apples and oranges. There will be no dairy or meat products at this time.

Please enter from Houston Road onto Vinson Rd and exit onto Liberty Church Road. People are to remain inside their vehicles at the distribution site while volunteers load one box per vehicle into the trunks or back seats. Volunteers will utilize masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.