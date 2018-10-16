As we celebrate Halloween in Central Georgia, we decided to create a list of "13's most haunted" places in the area.

Each of these locations is said to have been haunted at some point:

1. The Big House

The Big House is on Vineville Avenue in Macon, Georgia. The Allman Brothers band, their roadies, friends and families lived in the home for a few years while the band was taking shape. The house now has a museum, honoring the band's legacy.

2. Ocmulgee Brew Pub

Ocmulgee Brew Pub is a restaurant located on 2nd Street in the heart of downtown Macon. In the 1800's the building was a repair shop for goat carts.

3. The old jail in Washington County (Sandersville)

The old jail in Washington County is a common spot to come face to face with spirits still haunt the halls.

4. Rose Hill Cemetery

Rose Hill Cemetery opened on Riverside Drive in Macon in 1840. The 50-acre cemetery is part of a self-guided walking tour of Macon.

5. Gravity Hill

Gravity Hill is located on at the intersection of 129 and 96 in Bonaire. It's said that a witch is buried there and if you drive up the second hill you come in contact with and put your car in neutral, it will go to the top of the next hill.

6. Hay House

The Johnson-Felton-Hay House is on Georgia Avenue in Macon and became a National Historic Landmark in 1974. Construction for the house started in 1855. The 18,000 square-foot mansion has four levels and a two-story cupola.

7. 1842 Inn

The 1842 Inn is located on College Street in downtown Macon and was built in 1842 by John Gresham. The former mayor lived in the home until 1900 when the Adams family bought it and made changes.

8. Central State Hospital

Central State Hospital is located on Broad Street in Milledgeville. It has been the state's largest facility for treatment of mentall illness and developmental disabilities.

9. Douglass Theatre

The Douglass Theatre is located on Martin Luther King jr, Blvd. in downtown Macon. It was the premier movie theatre for African-American citizens in the city in the 1920's. The theatre is named for Charles Douglass, who was born in 1870 and the son of a former slave.

10. The Grand Opera House

The Grand Opera House is a theater located on Mulberry Street in downtown Macon. Formerly known as the Academy of Music, performances at the venue date back as far as 1832.

11. Fort Hawkins

Fort Hawkins is a historical landmark located on Emery Highway in Macon. It was established din in 1806 by president Thomas Jefferson and Indian Agent Col. Benjamin Hawkins as an official U.S. Army Fort an d Indian Factory for trading and meeting with Native Americans.

12. Hawkinsville Opera House

The Hawkinsville Opera House is an auditorium/ theater building on Lumpkin Street in downtown Hawkinsville. It was built back in 1907 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

13. Old Governor's Mansion

Georgia's Old Governor's Museum is a historic house museum located on the campus of Georgia College & State University on Clarke Street in Milledgeville. Complete in 1839, it is one of the finest examples of High Greek Revival architecture in the nation.

