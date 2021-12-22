x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

List: 2021 Kwanzaa events in Macon

Here's a full list of events sponsored by the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center.

MACON, Ga. — Here's a list of the 2021 Kwanzaa events happening in Macon.

Unity Day

  • When: December 26
  • Where: Douglass Theatre at 7 p.m. 
  • What: Tribute to Charles Henry Douglass: A Century of Excellence, live hip hop and dance performances and more.

Youth Night

  • When: December 27
  • Where: Douglass Theatre at 7 p.m.
  • What: Open mic youth talent variety show, mahogany principle canned goods donations drive.

Ujima Day

  • When: December 28 
  • Where: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Location TBA
  • What: Community service collaboration

Ujamaa Day

  • When: December 29
  • Where: 2 p.m. at Rosa Jackson Center
  • What: Focus on Black economic unity, state of the Black community status and objectives forum 200 years in Bibb County panel discussion.

Nia Fashion Show & Talent Showcase

  • When: December 30
  • Where: 7 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Center 
  • What: Tiera Ponce and friends

Annual Kwanzaa Karamu

  • When: December 31
  • Where: Booker T. Washington Center 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Spiritual Unity Celebration

  • When: January 1
  • Where: Homeland Village at 2 p.m.

All events are sponsored by the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center.

HEADLINES OTHERS ARE READING

No one injured in Vineville Avenue pizzeria fire in Macon

Georgia gas prices see a decrease near the holidays

Georgia to get $5.3 million in emergency relief funds for road, bridge repairs

In Other News

No one injured in Vineville Avenue pizzeria fire in Macon