List: 2021 Kwanzaa events in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Here's a list of the 2021 Kwanzaa events happening in Macon.
Unity Day
- When: December 26
- Where: Douglass Theatre at 7 p.m.
- What: Tribute to Charles Henry Douglass: A Century of Excellence, live hip hop and dance performances and more.
Youth Night
- When: December 27
- Where: Douglass Theatre at 7 p.m.
- What: Open mic youth talent variety show, mahogany principle canned goods donations drive.
Ujima Day
- When: December 28
- Where: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Location TBA
- What: Community service collaboration
Ujamaa Day
- When: December 29
- Where: 2 p.m. at Rosa Jackson Center
- What: Focus on Black economic unity, state of the Black community status and objectives forum 200 years in Bibb County panel discussion.
Nia Fashion Show & Talent Showcase
- When: December 30
- Where: 7 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Center
- What: Tiera Ponce and friends
Annual Kwanzaa Karamu
- When: December 31
- Where: Booker T. Washington Center 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Spiritual Unity Celebration
- When: January 1
- Where: Homeland Village at 2 p.m.
All events are sponsored by the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center.
