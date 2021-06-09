List: 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, events in Central Georgia

September 11, 2021 marks 20 years since the attack on 9/11.
Here are a few ways Central Georgia is remembering those who lost their lives that day.
DUBLIN
20 Miles for the 20th Anniversary
- Where: Dublin First Church of the Nazarene at 312 Telfair St
- When: Friday, 11:30 a.m.
- Will start and end at the Public Safety Memorial and aim to arrive back in time for the Annual Ceremony.
FORSYTH
Monroe County Emergency Services Memorial Ceremony
- Where: Headquarters/Station 1 at 693 Juliette Rd
- When: Saturday, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
- The ceremony is an open invitation community event that is expected to include local faith leaders, county officials, the resonance of the siren at notable times from that day, flags for all 343 FDNY members lost that day, and more.
MACON
9/11 Memorial Service
- Where: Public Safety Park, Second & Mulberry Street
- When: Friday, 8:45 a.m.
- You can watch live here.
MILLEDGEVILLE
Georgia Military College Prep School Patriot Day
- Where: Old Capitol Building at 201 E Greene St. It is NOT open to the public
- When: Friday, 7:40 a.m. and after
- Following morning formation, cadets and faculty will create a memorial to some 10,078 folks who perished as a result of 9/11, and the 20-year war, by writing their names on the bricks surrounding the Old Capitol Building.
Cry Out America
- Where: Baldwin County Government Office at 1601 N Columbia St
- When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
- A time of prayer with the community.
WARNER ROBINS
Remembrance Ceremony for the 20th Anniversary of 9/11
- Where: Georgia Military College at 801 Duke Ave
- When: Thursday, 10-11 a.m.
- Dr. David T. Long will be the guest speaker. More information can be found here.
9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Remembrance 5K Run
- Where: Museum of Aviation Robins AFB at 1942 Heritage Blvd
- When: Friday, 7-10 a.m.
- 9/11 Ceremony is virtual. Remembrance Run is in-person at the Museum of Aviation. Find out more here.
9/11 Charity Car Show benefiting the victims of 9/11
- Where: Splinters Axe House at 590 Carl Vinson Pkwy
- When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Family friendly event with food trucks, music and vendors along with the space for 95 cars to enter into the show! The registration fee is $20 per car, that includes your space and three raffle tickets to enter a raffle of your choosing. Message them on Facebook or send an email at info@splintersaxehouse.com.
ONLINE
We Remember
- Where: Online
- When: Friday at 8:30 a.m.
- In a unified effort to honor the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and honor the lives of first responders lost in this tragedy, the Cities of Centerville, Perry and Warner Robins along with Houston County and Robins Air Force Base will host a virtual remembrance ceremony. Robins Air Force Base Public Affairs will live stream the ceremony through Facebook Live.
Are you planning an event, or did we miss one? You can send information about it to news@13wmaz.com and it will be added to the story.
OTHER HEADLINES