List: 9/11 remembrance programs around Central Georgia

Cities and counties around the region are planning events to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This year marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

Cities and counties around Central Georgia have programs planned to remember those killed by the attacks and to honor first responders.

This list will be updated as we receive more events.

FORT VALLEY

A September 11 remembrance program will be held at the Fort Valley Festival Park at 8:45 a.m. It will be a time for prayer and reflection as the city honors everyone affected by the tragedy on Sept. 11, 2001.

MACON

Macon-Bibb County will hold its annual event to remember the 2001 terrorist attacks and honor first responders at 8:45 a.m. Friday. Only invited guests and law enforcement should attend to maintain social distancing. Anyone from the general public that would like to watch the ceremony will be able to do so here.

MILLEDGEVILLE

Georgia Military College will hold its Patriot Day Ceremony. It is NOT open to the public, but it will be streamed online starting at 8:15 a.m. Friday. It will begin with a moment of silence, and then NewDay USA CEO Rob Posner will present scholarships to GMC Prep School students directly affected by the terrorist attack. The cannon will then fire off four rounds starting at 8:46 a.m. to signify each major event of 9/11. To watch the stream, click here.

WARNER ROBINS

The 6th Annual Remembrance/Patriot Day Ceremony will take place at the Museum of Aviation on Friday. It will be held in the Century of Flight building and the ceremony will honor first responders. It will begin at 8:30 a.m.

