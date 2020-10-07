Here's what each Central Georgia school district has planned for fall 2020 instruction

Here's a list of schools in Central Georgia who have plans for returning in the fall, and those who don't

As students get closer to returning to school, parents across Central Georgia are wondering what that will look like.

Here is a list of what each county (organized alphabetically) has planned for fall instruction so far.

Bookmark this list because it will be updated as changes are announced.

Baldwin County : The board of education says they formed a task force to determine the safest way to reopen their schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents will be given the option to choose between virtual or in-person "instructional models." An online form will be provided and must be completed by Friday, July 17. Schools will start on August 10.

Bibb County : Curtis Jones, the superintendent of Bibb County Schools, says the school system will decide on which method of learning two weeks before the school year starts. Right now, they're preparing for both in-person and online learning. The school district is no longer considering a hybrid model, which would have been a mix of both. Schools will start after Labor Day. Results of parent and staff surveys can be found here.

Bleckley County : According to a release, the start of school is on August 10. As plans currently stand, students will have two options: traditional school or remote learning.

Crawford County : According to the Crawford County School District plan to restart school, students will either return to in-person classes or distance learning online. If they have to shut the school down, virtual learners will continue with their instruction. Face-to-face learners will revert to a distance learning plan.

Dodge County : School will start August 6, according to the calendar.

Dooly County : Detailed in a back-to-school plan, Dooly Schools will offer digital learning, distance learning, hybrid learning, remote learning, traditional learning, homeschooling, asynchronous learning and synchronous learning. School will start August 5, according to the calendar.

Dublin City Schools : The schools are offering three different learning styles. Students have the option of returning to school in-person, continuing remote learning, and a mix of both. With the system's shortened calendar proposal, teachers will go through professional training to help with digital learning in all three environments before students return to school. The board will discuss that proposal at their next meeting on July 13.

Hancock County : There is no information for this county.

Houston County : Students have two options for the upcoming school year -- online or in-person learning. To register for online learning or to learn more about both options, you can visit the Houston County School System website here.

Johnson County : School will start on August 3, according to the calendar.

Jones County : According to their website, the school is planning to adhere to their 2020-2021 school calendar with students returning August 3. Safety measures will be implemented to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. Jones County Virtual Academy has expanded to include grades K-12. The application deadline is July 15.

Laurens County : School will start on August 4, according to the calendar.

Macon County : Students will return to either in-person learning or virtual learning, according to a letter from the superintendent. School will start on August 3, according to the calendar.

Monroe County : Superintendent Mike Hickman wants to provide options for parents who aren't comfortable with sending their kids back to school when in-person instruction returns. Hickman says as long as the state health department keeps Monroe County on the minimal to moderate level for COVID-19 risk, they will return to in-person learning on August 3.

Peach County : The school system announced two instruction options. The first option is a hybrid of in-person instruction and distance learning. The second option is total distance learning. The Peach County school year is tentatively scheduled to begin on August 3.

Pulaski County : School will start on August 5, according to the calendar.

Taylor County : Two informational meetings happened on July 2 and 9 to discuss the school year, but no solid plans have been made. School will start on August 3, according to the calendar.

Telfair County : School will start on August 7, according to the calendar.

Treutlen County : School will start on August 5, according to the calendar.

Twiggs County : School will start on August 3, according to the calendar.

Washington County : Superintendent Rickey Edmond says they'll be operating with in-person, remote learning, and a combination of both this August. The part-time option is for parents who want to send their kids back to school gradually.

Wheeler County : Schools are offering in-person and at-home instruction, according to their website. They have a re-opening plan.

Wilcox County : School will start on August 4, according to the calendar.