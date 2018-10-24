With Halloween coming up on Wednesday, several of you have reached out to us about trick-or-treating times in your area.

Here are the counties that have specific times set aside for trick-or-treating on October 31:

Bibb - 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bleckley - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Houston - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson - There will be a "trunk or treat" at the courthouse square from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30 (No door to door trick-or-treating.)

Jones - 5:30 p.m. until

Monroe - On the courthouse square from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Upson - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wheeler - 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

