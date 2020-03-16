MACON, Ga. — As event cancellations happen during the coronavirus pandemic, we're here to keep you updated.
Here are more closures and postponements.
EVENTS
- 2020 Cherry Blossom Festival: Canceled for this year
- Cole Swindell's March 13 show: Postponed with a new date TBA
- Dublin St. Patrick's Day Festival: Events including Balloon Fest and the car show are suspended
- The Grand Opera House in Macon is canceling its first Broadway Series performance of An American in Paris, as well as the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
- Monroe County's Forsythia Festival: Suspended until further notice.
- Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival: Canceled
- Jill Scott's 20th Anniversary Tour: Postponed until further notice.
- Baldwin County Regional Airport Community Appreciation Day: Scheduled for April 4 has been postponed
- The City of Perry has canceled all events through the end of April. Here's a full list.
- Banana Pudding Festival: Scheduled for April 4 in Irwinton has been canceled
- Founders Day Celebration in Cochran: Scheduled for March 21 has been canceled. The Founders Day Community Hymn Sing scheduled for March 19 has been postponed.
- Theatre Macon: Postponing all events and performances until further notice.
- The City of Centerville has canceled all public events through the end of April.
- Macon Bacon's "Fan" Fest scheduled for March 21 has been postponed to a later date not yet announced.
- The Heart of Georgia Quilt Show scheduled for April 2 and 3 has been postponed.
SPORTS
- Bibb Athletics: All games and practices suspended until students return home from spring break. A decision will be made about the rest of spring athletic events at that time.
- Houston County Schools: As of Monday, March 16, all games and field trips are suspended until further notice. Any field days and other special events scheduled between March 16 - 27 are postponed.
- Baldwin County Schools: All athletic competitions, field trips, and school events are canceled until further notice, including the literacy fair and 5K.
- GA Soccer has suspended all soccer activities until April 30.
- NJCAA sports are canceled for the rest of the academic year.
- March Madness has been canceled.
- MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.
- The 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed.
- USTA has postponed all leagues, tournaments and junior team tennis until April 20.
- Vine Ingle baseball and softball activities including games, practices and opening ceremonies are suspended until April 6.
- Warner Robins American Little League games and practices are suspended until April 6, and the park will be closed to the public.
RELATED: List: School, university closures in Central Georgia
RELATED: List of things canceled or postponed around Central Georgia due to coronavirus
FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.