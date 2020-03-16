MACON, Ga. — As event cancellations happen during the coronavirus pandemic, we're here to keep you updated.

Here are more closures and postponements.

EVENTS

2020 Cherry Blossom Festival: Canceled for this year

Canceled for this year Cole Swindell's March 13 show: Postponed with a new date TBA

Postponed with a new date TBA Dublin St. Patrick's Day Festival: Events including Balloon Fest and the car show are suspended

Events including Balloon Fest and the car show are suspended The Grand Opera House in Macon is canceling its first Broadway Series performance of An American in Paris, as well as the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

in Macon is canceling its first Broadway Series performance of An American in Paris, as well as the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Monroe County's Forsythia Festival: Suspended until further notice.

Suspended until further notice. Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival: Canceled

Canceled Jill Scott's 20th Anniversary Tour: Postponed until further notice.

Postponed until further notice. Baldwin County Regional Airport Community Appreciation Day: Scheduled for April 4 has been postponed

Scheduled for April 4 has been postponed The City of Perry has canceled all events through the end of April. Here's a full list.

has canceled all events through the end of April. Here's a full list. Banana Pudding Festival: Scheduled for April 4 in Irwinton has been canceled

Scheduled for April 4 in Irwinton has been canceled Founders Day Celebration in Cochran: S cheduled for March 21 has been canceled. The Founders Day Community Hymn Sing scheduled for March 19 has been postponed.

cheduled for March 21 has been canceled. The Founders Day Community Hymn Sing scheduled for March 19 has been postponed. Theatre Macon: Postponing all events and performances until further notice.

Postponing all events and performances until further notice. The City of Centerville has canceled all public events through the end of April.

has canceled all public events through the end of April. Macon Bacon's "Fan" Fest scheduled for March 21 has been postponed to a later date not yet announced.

scheduled for March 21 has been postponed to a later date not yet announced. The Heart of Georgia Quilt Show scheduled for April 2 and 3 has been postponed.

SPORTS

Bibb Athletics: All games and practices suspended until students return home from spring break. A decision will be made about the rest of spring athletic events at that time.

All games and practices suspended until students return home from spring break. A decision will be made about the rest of spring athletic events at that time. Houston County Schools: As of Monday, March 16, all games and field trips are suspended until further notice. Any field days and other special events scheduled between March 16 - 27 are postponed.

As of Monday, March 16, all games and field trips are suspended until further notice. Any field days and other special events scheduled between March 16 - 27 are postponed. Baldwin County Schools: All athletic competitions, field trips, and school events are canceled until further notice, including the literacy fair and 5K.

All athletic competitions, field trips, and school events are canceled until further notice, including the literacy fair and 5K. GA Soccer has suspended all soccer activities until April 30.

has suspended all soccer activities until April 30. NJCAA sports are canceled for the rest of the academic year.

are canceled for the rest of the academic year. March Madness has been canceled.

has been canceled. MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.

has decided to suspend Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks. The 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed.

has been postponed. USTA has postponed all leagues, tournaments and junior team tennis until April 20.

has postponed all leagues, tournaments and junior team tennis until April 20. Vine Ingle baseball and softball activities including games, practices and opening ceremonies are suspended until April 6.

including games, practices and opening ceremonies are suspended until April 6. Warner Robins American Little League games and practices are suspended until April 6, and the park will be closed to the public.

