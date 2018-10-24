With Halloween coming up on Wednesday, several events are planned across Central Georgia.

RELATED: LIST: Central Georgia trick-or-treating times by county

Many of the events are listed below by county:

Bibb County

A Haunted History Walking Tour will be held at Ocmulgee Brew Pub in downtown Macon at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26

There will be pumpkin decorating at Travis Jean Emporium in downtown Macon at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 26

Trunk or Treat will be held at Georgia Bob's Uncorked in Byron at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 27

There will be a Macon Halloween Spooktacular at Amstar Cinemas at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 27

There will be a pumpkin carving competition at the Ocmulgee National Monument at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 27

Butts County

There will be a Trick or Treat Trail at Indian Springs State Park at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 27

Houston County

The Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail at the Museum of Aviation will be open October 26, 27 and 31

RELATED: Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail to open for its final year

Trunk or Treat will be held at Centerpoint Church in Warner Robins at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26

"Freaktober Fest" will be held at the Galleria Mall in the rear parking lot from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 27

There will be a "Spooky Cookie Decorating Class" at Lust Art of Warner Robins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 27

Heroes and Villains Comics and Games in Warner Robins will host a Halloween Comic Fes tat 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 27

Tap and Pour in Warner Robins will host a Halloween Costume Party at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 27

Laurens County

There will be a "Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest" in downtown Dublin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 27

If you know of any other Halloween events that will take place in the Central Georgia area, please send an email to news@13wmaz.com or send us a message on Facebook.

© 2018 WMAZ