The following is a chronological list of places you can celebrate Veterans Day at in Central Georgia:

Thursday, Nov. 8 (MACON) – Rutland High School will have a ceremony that includes remarks from retired Air Force Brigadier General James Sehorn, who was shot down in Vietnam and became a prisoner of war. The ceremony takes place at the school’s gym and starts at 10:15 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 9 (WARNER ROBINS) -- Huntington Middle will have a schoolwide assembly to honor veterans at 7:45 a.m. Parents and veterans are invited to attend.

Friday, Nov. 9 (MACON) – Rutland Middle School will host a breakfast for veterans and their family members starting at 8:45 a.m. An assembly will begin at 10 a.m. with Superintendent Curtis Jones. Jr. as the keynote speaker.

Friday, Nov. 9 (BONAIRE) -- Bonaire Elementary will be holding a 'We Honor You' musical at 9 a.m. for service members and veterans.

Saturday, Nov. 10 (GRAY) – The 18th Annual Jones County Veterans Day celebration will take place at the W.E. Knox Civic Center on Clinton Street. A 5K race begins at 9 a.m., the Jones County Cruisers will be displaying cars at 10 a.m. and the veterans march will begin at 11:45 a.m. The march will be followed by a special presentation on the 100 -year anniversary of the end of WWI. American Legion will have plates of food, Pilot Club will have dessert and other groups will have gifts for veterans.

Saturday, Nov. 10 (DUBLIN) - Georgia Military College's Veterans Day Parade will take place from 1-3 p.m. It goes through downtown Dublin and Bellevue, starting at Telfair Street and ending at Oak Street.

Sunday, Nov. 11 (MACON) – A ceremony celebrating the centennial of Veterans Day will be held by Middle Georgia State University and Macon-Bibb. The event is free and starts at 5 a.m. at Coleman Hill.

Sunday, Nov. 11 (PERRY) -- The Veterans Day 5K and half marathon will take place at the Georgia National Fairgrounds Go Fish Education Center. Early risers line up at 6:30 a.m. and the official start is at 7:30 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11 (WARNER ROBINS) -- The city of Warner Robins and the VFW will be celebrating Veterans Day with an event at City Hall at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11 (PERRY) – Perry will be having its Veterans Day celebration at the New Hope Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served after the service, which honors the commitment and sacrifices made by veterans.

Sunday, Nov. 11 (MACON) – An MGA chamber singers concert will honor veterans at Macon’s First Presbyterian Church. The concert begins at 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 12 (KATHLEEN) -- Veterans High School will have a concert in the auditorium at 10:30 a.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

Monday, Nov. 12 (MACON) – Macon-Bibb’s 5th annual veterans Day event will begin at 11 a.m. on Coleman Hill in downtown Macon.

Monday, Nov. 12 (MILLEDGEVILLE) -- GMC Prep School Cadets will participate in the Veterans Day parade and the Corps of Cadets will also be there to assist veterans and honor them for their service. It starts at 11 a.m. at the Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 (WARNER ROBINS) -- Veterans and active duty members are invited to have lunch with the Northside High student at 11:30 a.m., noon or 12:30 p.m. You must RSVP here.

