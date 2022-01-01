LIST: Ring in the new year with these New Year's Eve events happening in Central Georgia

Central Georgia has lots of ways you can ring in 2023. All events begin on New Year's Eve.

MACON, Ga. — 2023 is almost here! It is time to celebrate another year accomplished and gather friends, family, and loved ones close.

Hotel 45 rooftop party

There will be complimentary hor'dourves, and meet us at midnight for a champagne toast!

When: 4 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Where: Hotel 45

Tickets: Available on Eventbrite.

Just Tap'd New Years' Eve Balloon Drop

They will have over 600 balloons falling as you ring in the new year with all your friends! With over 64 taps of craft beer and 40 taps of wine, you won't have trouble finding the perfect drink. If you're in the mood to celebrate 2023, champagne will be $4 a glass. They are showing the NYC ball drop on TV and staying open late to ring in the new year.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Just Tap'd

For more events happening in downtown Macon go to their Facebook event page.

6th Annual Unadilla Hog Drop

There will be a BBQ Competition, BMX Action Sports Show, Classic Car Show, Robinson's Racing Pigs, Chainsaw Carving Artist, Liquor/Beer Bar, BBQ Sampling, live band, Food Trucks, Face Painting, Inflatable Slides, Obstacle Courses, Firework Show, and more.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Unadilla

Kids New Years' Eve Dance Party with DJ Pickles

Let the kids have a New Year's Eve Throwdown. The countdown begins at 8! They will have snacks, hats, and party favors, and DJ Pickles will bring the kid-friendly heat to the turntables.

When: 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Where: The Society Garden

Tickets: $5 general admission for everyone over five at the door.

City of Perry's 10th annual Buzzard Drop

With exciting cheers and bursts of confetti cannons, a free "Kiddie Countdown" will take place at 8 p.m., offering a fun and interactive opportunity for families to celebrate New Year's Eve together without missing bedtime! A courtesy shuttle will be provided by the Perry Police Department located on Jernigan Street. The service will begin at 10:00 p.m. and only be available to those who live within Perry's city limits. Shuttle service will end shortly after midnight. Attendees will also have the opportunity to watch the Peach Bowl game live on a 16-foot screen located on Ball Street within the event footprint. DJ Mix Master T will begin at 7:00 p.m. Cash's Juke Joint will begin at 9:00 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. until midnight

Where: Downtown Perry

The Tribe: NYE Party w/ Bootz & Katz

The Tribe and Miller House Events are throwing a big NYE party with a Pre-show by Macon's EDM band Bootz & Katz!

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Friends on the Hill