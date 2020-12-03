MACON, Ga. — With events being canceled or postponed rapidly, it can be hard to keep track of everything.

With that in mind, we decided to put a list together that compiles all of the cancellations and closings that are relevant to Central Georgia.

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

University System of Georgia (UGA, Fort Valley State, Georgia College, Middle Georgia State University): Classes are suspended for two weeks, starting March 16.

Wesleyan College: Extending spring break for residential and commuter students until Sunday, March 22

EVENTS

Cole Swindell's March 13 show has been postponed with a new date TBA

Dublin's St. Patrick's Festival, including Balloon Fest and car show, has been suspended

OTHER

The Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin says it is limiting access to its clinic. Click here for more.

In-person visitation at Georgia's state prisons will be suspended until April 10

Navicent Health has announced a visitation policy update to minimize the risk of exposure for patients and their visitors. Click here to see the changes.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Telfair County will be closed Friday, March 13. This includes both students and staff.

SPORTS

March Madness has been canceled

MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks

This weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will go on as planned, but fans will not be allowed to attend

