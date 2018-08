Macon — Members of Central Georgia Law Enforcement celebrated a win in the U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday.

A collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies called the Project Safe Neighborhood initiative resulted in 46 arrests throughout Bibb County.

Charles Peeler, US District Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, made the announcement.

The operation also included the seizure of eight firearms and multiple pounds of ecstasy, according to Peeler.

The collaboration involved agents and officers from the US. Attorney's Office, Macon-Bibb Sheriff's Office, Macon Judicial Circuit, FBI, U.S. Marshall's Office, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Resident Agent, and other local and federal agencies.

The effort -- named Operation Shockwave -- was an extension of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative backed by the Department of Justice.

The initiative targeted, "the worst of the worst, the most violent individuals," according to Peeler. "Your Sheriff David Davis was in full support of this operation. This could not have happened without his strong leadership and the wonderful men and women at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office."

Peeler said that Bibb DA David Cooke also "lent invaluable support" as well.

Davis said that many of the arrests happened throughout Bibb County, including on Houston Avenue and Bloomfield Road.

He said the arrests helped put violent criminals behind bars and lead to possible information on future arrests.

"It's like picking at the seam and unraveling the larger mosaic of criminal activity in town," Davis said.

Davis said the sting also served a larger purpose as well.

"It sends a message that we're united," Davis said. "We are united and we're ready to come and get you. If you are involved in violent criminal activity we are going to come and get you.

Both Davis and Peeler said that this would not be the last time a sting of this magnitude would occur with collaboration between agencies.

Davis mentioned that Operation Shockwave also worked in line with the Sheriff's Office's Operation Neighborhood Redemption, which has also made hundreds of arrests over the course of the year.

The 46 people arrested are:

1) SHAWN DUVALL ALI

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I OR II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I OR II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE III, IV OR V CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY

2) DEKEMBE DEILOUSE ANDERSON

TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS

HARASSING PHONE CALLS

3) FABIAN MARCELL BALDWIN

CRIMINAL TRESPASS (3 Cts)

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - MISDEMEANOR

4) CEDRIC RAMONE BELL

CONTEMPT OF COURT-CITY

5) TADARRIUAS DESHON ANTWON BERRIAN

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS

POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN FELONIES

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PROB VIOL SUPERIOR SPECIAL

6) AUSTIN ANTHONY BERTRAND

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - FELONY

7) JERRY JEROME BRASWELL

FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- FELONY

8) NAPOLEON BROWN

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY (2 Cts)

BENCH WAR-CHILD SUPP ENFOR

9) STEVIE BRYANT, JR.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT BY TAKING-MISDEMEANOR

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - FELONY

10) KE’ONNA GAIL BURNEY

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE –MISDEMEANOR

11) BRANDON LATRONE CALHOUN

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY

12) RODOL FO CHAVEZ

PAROLE VIOLATION

13) ROOSEVELT COLE II

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY

14) TAMARCUS JAQUEZ COLE

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I OR II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I OR II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE III, IV OR V CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY

15) MICHAEL NYREE DIXON

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELON

16) DERRICK PEREZ DOUGLAS

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY

17) CHRISTOPHER HENRY EARLEY, SR.

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY

18) JAVARIOUS QUAUTRIOUS EXUM

BENCH WARRANT STATE COURT

19) DAKWAUN TYRE FAULKS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (3cts)

POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN FELONIES

20) JAMAL RAKIM FRAZIER

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY

21) DARIUS DEONTA GRAYER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (2cts)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POINTING OR AIMING GUN OR PISTOL AT ANOTHER

22) WYVAN MARK GRIFFIN, JR.

FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE FELONY

23) BOBBY LEE HAYNES

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - FELONY

HOLD (MONROE COUNTY)

24) SHERRY LYNN HIBBITTS

HOLD (HOUSTON COUNTY)

25) DARREL ANTONIO HODGES

BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISD

THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY-FELONY

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

26) CARL EDWARD HOLT

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - FELONY

HOLD (MONROE COUNTY)

27) CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE HOPKINS

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BATTERY

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE -MISDEMEANOR

28) JOHN EDWARD JACKSON

FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- FELONY

29) SYDNEY ALFONZA JACKSON

FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- FELONY

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE -MISDEMEANOR

30) MIGUEL ANTONIO JONES

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - FELONY

31) ALEXANDER LESTER

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - FELONY

32) SAMMY MILLER

BATTERY

PAROLE VIOLATION

33) JAMES RUDOLPH MULLIS, JR.

BURGLARY

34) JOSEPH ANTONIO RAINEY

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - FELONY

35) STEVIE DEWAYNE RAINEY

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE -MISDEMEANOR

36) QUINDERRIUS DEJUAN RANDALL

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - FELONY

37) ALEXANDER BROCK RAY

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY

HOLD (HOUSTON COUNTY)

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A FELONY

TRAFFICKING OF SCH. I (ECSTASY)

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON (3 CTS)

38) AARON EDMUND RENFROE, JR.

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

POSSESS/MANUFACTURE/DISTRIBUTE ETC. A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE OR MARIJUANA WITHIN 1,000 FEET OF SCHOOLS

MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ.

CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON - 1ST OFFENSE

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - FELONY

39) ELEXUS ADRIANA RILEY

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – MISDEMEANOR

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A FELONY

TRAFFICKING OF SCH. II (AMPHETAMINE)

TRAFFICKING OF SCH. I (ECSTASY)

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON (3 CTS

40) JERMAINE DESHAUN SLAUGHTER II

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY

HOLD FOR HOUSTON COUNTY

41) JIMMY LEE TUFF, JR.

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY (3CTS)

42) LANG WILLIAMS, JR.

TRAFFIC/OFFENSE (UNREGISTERED VEH)

TRAFFIC/OFFENSE (ILLEGAL BACKING)

OBSTRUCTION-MISDEMEANOR

MARIJUANA POSSESSION LESS THAN OZ

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - MISDEMEANOR

43) RAMON LUIS WILLIAMS, SR.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - FELONY

44) JAMONTE WILMORE, SR.

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE -MISDEMEANOR

45) GREGORY ARNETTE WOODARD, JR.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I OR II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE (3 CTS)

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE III, IV OR V CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

BENCH WAR-CHILD SUPP ENFOR (3 CTS)

46) TRAVON JAMEL YOUNG

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE – FELONY

© 2018 WMAZ