Holly Springs Baptist Church
- Giving away meals on Thanksgiving
- 705 Buckeye Road, Dublin, Georgia 31027
Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia
- Serving meals on Thanksgiving at 11 a.m. and delivering meals starting at 8 a.m.
- If you would like to donate to the Rescue Mission's efforts, click here.
- If you would like to volunteer, click here.
If you know of any other places who will be feeding the needy this Thanksgiving holiday, please send an email to news@13wmaz.com or send WMAZ a Facebook message.
