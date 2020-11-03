MACON, Ga. — Feeling the luck of the Irish lately? Here's how towns like Macon, Dublin and Warner Robins are celebrating St. Patrick's Day.
There are events during the week, as well as on the weekends.
March 14
St. Patrick's Day Celebration - Bearfoot Tavern
- 3 p.m. to midnight
- There will be drink and food specials and live music
- 468 2nd Street, Macon
March 15
St. Patty's Day with Live Traditional Irish Music - Society Garden
- 4 to 9 p.m.
- The show starts at 6 p.m.
- 2389 Ingleside Avenue, Macon
March 17
St. Patrick's Day in the Jungle - Monkey Joe's
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- There will be crafts and giveaways
- 4993 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins
St. Patrick's Day at Just Tap'd
- 2 to 10 p.m.
- There will be Irish beers on draft and a special snack up for order
- 488 1st Street, Macon
St. Patrick's Day at Ocmulgee Brewpub
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- There will be a specialty burger and discounted draft beers
- 484 2nd Street, Macon
March 21
2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade - Dublin
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Lineup begins at 9 a.m.
- 314 Academy Avenue, downtown Dublin
St. Patrick's Super Saturday Bake Sale - Dublin First United Methodist Church
- 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Desserts by Rolyn's Specialty Cakes and Pastries
- 305 West Gaines Street, Dublin
44th Annual Leprechaun Road Race - Dublin
- Starts around 8 a.m.
- The last day to register is March 19. Click here to register online
- 1127 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin
