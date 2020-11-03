MACON, Ga. — Feeling the luck of the Irish lately? Here's how towns like Macon, Dublin and Warner Robins are celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

There are events during the week, as well as on the weekends.

March 14

St. Patrick's Day Celebration - Bearfoot Tavern

3 p.m. to midnight

There will be drink and food specials and live music

468 2nd Street, Macon

March 15

St. Patty's Day with Live Traditional Irish Music - Society Garden

4 to 9 p.m.

The show starts at 6 p.m.

2389 Ingleside Avenue, Macon

March 17

St. Patrick's Day in the Jungle - Monkey Joe's

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be crafts and giveaways

4993 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

St. Patrick's Day at Just Tap'd

2 to 10 p.m.

There will be Irish beers on draft and a special snack up for order

488 1st Street, Macon

St. Patrick's Day at Ocmulgee Brewpub

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be a specialty burger and discounted draft beers

484 2nd Street, Macon

March 21

2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade - Dublin

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lineup begins at 9 a.m.

314 Academy Avenue, downtown Dublin

St. Patrick's Super Saturday Bake Sale - Dublin First United Methodist Church

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Desserts by Rolyn's Specialty Cakes and Pastries

305 West Gaines Street, Dublin

44th Annual Leprechaun Road Race - Dublin

Starts around 8 a.m.

The last day to register is March 19. Click here to register online

1127 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin

