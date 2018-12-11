We want to make sure you have every opportunity to give back this holiday season and spread some cheer.

Several deadlines are approaching fast, so here are 10 ways you can give back throughout the month of November.

RELATED: Middle Georgia Community Food Bank wants your school to join the 'Students Against Hunger Competition'

1. 21st Annual Feed the City Thanksgiving Meal Distribution - Members of Hope Church in Fort Valley are collecting food items at Warner Robins Walmart locations (Watson, Boothe, Russell and Houston) through Nov. 15. Monetary donations can be sent to: Feed the City, P.O. Box 8308 Warner Robins, GA 31095. For more information, email feedthecity@iamhope.church or visit their Facebook page.

2. Operation Christmas Child - There's just a few days left to donate to this yearly cause. Operation Christmas Child is collecting filled shoe boxes for children all over the world through Nov. 19. There are several drop-off locations in Central Georgia.

Click here to learn how you can fill a shoe box to gift to a child.

Click here to find your drop-off location in Central Georgia.

3. Feeding the Homeless Thanksgiving Dinner in Downtown Macon - You can either donate your time or food. The dinner takes place Nov. 20. Call 478-305-3590 for more information.

4. Cans-4-Kids - Houston Healthcare Emergency Medical Services will be collecting donations on-site at the Tree of Lights Ceremony at Houston Medical Center on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.

5. Aunt Maggie's Kitchen Table Christmas Toy Drive - Aunt Maggie's at Wesleyan College is collecting new toys for families at the Anthony Home Community Center. They have a discounted toy store set up where you can buy new toys that go directly back to Aunt Maggie's. Donations are due Nov. 26. For more information, call 478-757-3800.

6. Red Cross Blood Donation Drive - The Red Cross is hosting several donation drives around Central Georgia from Nov. 16 to 30. Between Nov. 21 and 24 they will even be giving out long-sleeved t-shirts with a blood donation, while supplies last.

To find a drive in your area, click here.

To schedule your own blood donation appointment, click here.

7. Mayors' Commissioners' Christmas Motorcade - The Bibb County commission is collecting clothing, personal care items, board games and monetary donations for Central State Hospital in Milledgeville. Donations are due by Nov. 30 and can be dropped off at three locations:

Tax Commissioner's Office: 188 Third Street

South Bibb Recreation Center: 7035 Houston Road

Mayor's or Clerk's office in the Government Center: 700 Poplar Street

Monetary donations should be made out to "Macon-Bibb County, Georgia" and brought to the Clerk's office in the Government Center

8. Layaway Santa - The organization is raising money again this year to buy children's toys and clothes that will go to families in need. This year their goal is $10,000. Click here to make a monetary donation.

9. The Salvation Army - You'll probably hear their bells ringing this holiday season, but if you want to donate online, you can do that too. Click here to donate online.

10. Stuff the Truck with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank - 13WMAZ along with the Telegraph, GPB Macon and Mercer University's Center for Collaborative Journalism are teaming up with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank on Dec. 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to fill up three semi-trucks of non-perishable food items. Drop off your items at Walmart locations on Zebulon Road in Macon, Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins and Columbia Street in Milledgeville that day.

