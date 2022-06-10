13WMAZ's Listening Lab is back for the 2022 Elections

13WMAZ will be at three Central Georgia locations to listen to you and find out what's important to you. You talk, we listen.

PERRY, Ga. — Have you ever heard candidates out campaigning and thought, “I wish they’d talk about this issue in my neighborhood," or “Why won’t anyone answer this question I have?"

Now is your chance to get the candidates to talk about what is important to YOU.

This October, we are re-launching the 13WMAZ Listening Lab. We’re traveling to three different locations around Central Georgia to find out what issues are important to you and your neighbors.

All you have to do is show up and tell us what’s on your mind.

In an election year, there are many issues that people are passionate about but sometimes the issues that matter most are the ones that impact you at home.

This year, the governorship is back up for grabs as Brian Kemp looks to retain his seat against familiar challenger Stacey Abrams.

All eyes will also be on the race between Senator Raphael Warnock and former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker.

In Central Georgia, Sanford Bishop will look to once again hold on to his seat against Chris West, who managed to stave off stiff competition in the Republican primary, followed by a runoff against Jeremy Hunt.

There are also a number of other local positions up for election too.

Here’s where you can join us for one of our Listening Lab sessions to make sure your voice is heard in this election:

October 12th – Ga National Fair, Perry Noon- 6 p.m.

October 19th – Georgia College Campus 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

October 27th – Dublin Civitan Club Fair 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Can't make it? You can still help us by taking this survey about what issues are important to you!