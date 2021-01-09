'Lit up a room': Jones County family mourns after daughter dies after yearlong battle with cancer

Emma Moseley died in an Atlanta hospital on Tuesday night. She was 16 years old.

GRAY, Ga. — "Courageous," "inspirational," "fighter."

Those are just three words that April Westmoreland used to describe her daughter, Emma Moseley.

She says the teen was first diagnosed with metastatic Ewing's sarcoma in February of 2020.

After over a year of treatment, another diagnosis came this summer.

"Come to find out Emma was diagnosed with a secondary cancer called MDS, and the secondary cancer was actually caused by the treatment she was given for her Ewing's sarcoma," says Westmoreland.

Emma was a student at Jones County High School, but she was homebound, so a bulk of her learning was done virtually.

Westmoreland says the 16-year-old won Virtual Student of the Year last year.

"The impact Emma made on people, her smile, even in her darkest of days, lit up a room," she says.

With Childhood Cancer Awareness Month starting on September 1, she says they're now focusing on advocating for more.

"Our kids deserve so much more than four percent. They deserve more funding, more research, so that no other parent is ever faced with what we've been going through the last year-and-a-half," says Westmoreland.

As they continue to mourn, April says the ongoing support from the community is crucial.

"It's nice to know that you're in a town where people care and that complete strangers will reach out and show love."

In a Facebook post, Jones County High School asked students to wear gold this Friday at school and at the football game that night.

The color gold is to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.