Lithonia K-9 officer shot, killed, police say

ATLANTA — The Lithonia Police Department is grieving after the death of one of its K-9 officers.

Officer Perro had gone missing since Sunday, according to the department. They said that his handler went to check in on him around 2:30 p.m. that day when he noticed Perro had broken through the fence.

The dog was later located at a veterinarian with a gunshot wound.

Police on Monday night said Perro had been shot and did not survive his injuries. They did not say if they knew the circumstances around the shooting or if there were any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.