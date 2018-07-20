Little league players are about to hit the field next week at the Southeastern Region Little League Softball Tournament, and the Little League is looking for more volunteers to help with their two upcoming tournaments.

Cathy Craft volunteers for Little League. It's her 8th year. Her job is making sure the players get fed, and something keeps making her come back.

"It's like a family. It's very special. It makes me feel good to volunteer to do something for somebody else," says Craft.

As a retired middle school teacher, she says she can't find the feeling anywhere else, "It's like Christmas morning, and the last day of school, first day of summer all wrapped into one."

The Southeast Little League headquarters is looking for more volunteers like Craft. They have 104 right now but want about 40 more. Volunteers work the concession stand, gift shop, and also maintenance work.

Jen Colvin, Southeast Region director for Little League, says if you like meeting great people, and being around softball and baseball, then this is the perfect place.

"You see some great softball and baseball, but they do meet some great folks. I've said time and time again, Little League is a disease that nobody ever goes to a doctor for," says Colvin.

They say the more hands on deck, the better, so any amount of volunteers are welcome, as long as you complete a background check and fill out an application online.

If you're interested in applying, go to Southeast Region Little League website, and click on "become a volunteer."

