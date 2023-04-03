Little Mr. and Ms. Forsythia pageant winners crowned on Saturday

Those crowned with "Royalty Titles" will get to participate in the 2023 Forsythia Festival.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Saturday was the little Mr. and Ms. Forsythia pageant in Forsyth, Georgia.

86 adorable contestants came out Forsythia pageant to showcase their cuteness at the First Baptist Church in Forsyth.

Those crowned with "Royalty Titles" will get to participate in the 2023 Forsythia Festival.

The tradition has been passed down through families but it isn't a fierce one.

Everyone we spoke to on Saturday said they were just there to have fun.

The Forsythia Festival kicks off next Saturday the 11th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.