Officials said zookeepers worked around the clock to keep the animals warm, fed and made sure they had extra provisions to help during winter weather.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Winter weather swept through much of East Tennessee this week, covering areas with a thin blanket of snow and ice. The weather led to several counties and schools closing, but Little Ponderosa Zoo works stayed with the animals.

Officials said they worked around the clock to make sure the animals were warm and fed during freezing temperatures. Many of the animals also needed extra help during the cold weather, officials said, and some workers stayed over because they couldn't drive on the roads.

"Thank you to those dedicated keepers who choose to stay here with their animals and for those keepers who get up all hours of the night to check on everyone," the zoo said on social media.

Despite the harsh weather, officials said some of the animals had fun snow days! Gunther the Tiger was seen wandering around and playing with the zoo, while Sugar the Great Pyrenees dog also ran around and played in the cold weather.

They said they plan to be open Saturday from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m.