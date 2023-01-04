Good Golly! Little Richard Festival kicks off in Macon

The Little Richard House unveiled their new exhibit at the festival, and outside they had community resource tables that lined the streets.



Folks stretched out in a morning yoga class and ended the night with a stirring tribute performance.



"This is the fourth annual festival, and every year it gets bigger & bigger. We just appreciate the people coming out and celebrating Richard's legacy. There's a movie coming out about Richard's life on April the 14th. That'll be coming out nation-wide & world-wide called I'm everything," festival goer Stanley Stuart said.