MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday, Friends of the Little Richard House board members announced new plans to honor Macon's original music icon. Representative James Beverly said the group and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia are creating a fund to honor Little Richard.

It will help put a Little Richard statue and a replica of his Hollywood Walk of Fame star at his home on Craft Street.

"The fund will also go to supporting organizations that provide music education to moderately low-income people, not just in Pleasant Hill, but throughout Bibb County and the Central Georgia region," said Beverly.

Friends of the Little Richard House board member Antonio Williams said the musician's legacy touched many lives.

"Little Richard's contribution to music as a whole, to all the genres of music, was monumental and very instrumental in a lot of people's careers," said Williams.

Board member George Muhammad said honoring the musical legend will contribute to keeping his memory alive.

"That is the legacy that we have been given by the grace of God, and now we have a charge for the future generations," said Muhammad.

Community member Tonja Khubir announced she would be partnering with the Little Richard House to provide tours of his neighborhood.

"There are three separate curated experiences led by community members that will highlight music history, educational icons, and community figures that have contributed to the legacy of the neighborhood," said Khubir.

The Pleasant Hill tours will start as soon as it's safe and the coronavirus pandemic is over according to Khubir.

A board member read a letter from Mayor Robert Reichert declaring Dec. 5 as Little Richard Penniman Day in Macon-Bibb during the tribute.

RELATED: Little Richard funeral services in Huntsville: Remembered by loved ones, band, religious leaders

RELATED: 'I'm proud, very proud': Little Richard House Resource Center to reopen this week

RELATED: Little Richard to be buried in Huntsville, Alabama

RELATED: Central Georgians raise money for mural honoring Little Richard

RELATED: Macon-Bibb leaders remember fight to preserve Little Richard's childhood home

RELATED: 'He let us all know we can make it': Macon music scene remembers Little Richard

RELATED: 'Richard never forgot where he came from': Little Richard's cousin reflects on his life and legacy in Macon

RELATED: 'He was there at the beginning': Celebrities share their memories of Little Richard

RELATED: Rock legend and Macon native Little Richard dies at 87

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.