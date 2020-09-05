MACON, Ga. — Macon lost a piece of its heart Saturday, with the passing of Rock legend Little Richard.

But the ones hurting most are his family.

The Macon native, born as Richard Wayne Penniman, passed away at his Nashville home Saturday at the age of 87.

Stanley Stewart, community organizer and former Macon-Bibb mayoral candidate, is Penniman's cousin.

He said he last saw Penniman at an event in Tennessee in October, and his death was a surprise to him.

"Even though a person reaches a certain age, you still aren't really expecting that. You appreciate the life that they lived, and Richard did so much in his lifetime," Stewart said.

RELATED: 'They all talk about how exciting he was': Little Richard turns 87

Stewart said Rock and Roll really started with Penniman, who had a huge presence and timeless songs.

"Without Richard Penniman, Little Richard, the world would've been far bleaker these last 50 or 60 years," Stewart said.

Penniman was from the Pleasant Hill neighborhood, and Stewart said he even worked for the Pig'n Whistle restaurant. His childhood home is now a resource center.

"Pleasant Hill was home, Richard never forgot where he came from," he said.

RELATED: Little Richard House Resource Center officially open to the public

Stewart said he was appreciative of what Macon did for him, even though it wasn't easy growing up here.

"It wasn't easy for a lot of people here in Macon because of the racial climate at that time. And that's very sad, because people missed out on so many great individuals who had so much to offer our city and offer our community," Stewart said.

Stewart said he hopes revitalization efforts for the neighborhood continue to grow. He's grateful to have had such an influential person he could call family.

"I could call Richard anytime and talk about things and just talk about life in general," he said.

He went on to say Penniman made the most of everything and turned negatives into positives.

Stewart said he wants the city to expand on tourism, something he hopes to do in the next mayor's race. He doesn't want Macon to miss the mark on honoring its rich history.

"Let's keep his memory and spirit alive, not just here in Central Georgia, but in the nation and in the world," Stewart said.

MORE ON LITTLE RICHARD

Macon 'Legacy of Soul' music exhibit comes to Tubman Museum

'Our plan is to display his personality and his love for Macon:' Little Richard House to open in Pleasant Hill community

'We are spending money we don't have:' Bibb commissioner wants to sell Little Richard's house

Little Richard pleads by phone for Bibb County to preserve his childhood home